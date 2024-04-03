Children's Museum of Indianapolis gives dinosaurs solar eclipse glasses

INDIANAPOLIS — Protecting your eyes during the Total Solar Eclipse is a priority, and the Indianapolis Children's Museum is making sure everyone —even the dinosaurs— are prepared.

The museum placed solar eclipse viewing glasses over the eyes of the lifelike prehistoric figures outside the building.

"Safety is no joke!" The museum shared on social media.

The museum has a weekend of events planned ahead of the eclipse and an Eclipse Extravaganza on April 8th. Three days will be full of NASA experts, special activities, and programming.

