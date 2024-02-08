Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesOur World2024 Solar Eclipse

Actions

Conner Prairie hosting total solar eclipse event featuring NASA astronaut

Total solar eclipse passes over United States
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.
NASA
<p>2017 Solar eclipse as seen from Madras, Oregon.</p>
Total solar eclipse passes over United States
Posted at 3:58 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 16:05:26-05

FISHERS — On April 8, the Solar Eclipse path of totality crosses through central Indiana. It will be another 129 years before it happens again.

Conner Prairie will host an event featuring Hoosier astronaut Mark Brown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the eclipse.

Brown spent time as an Air Force fighter pilot, engineer, NASA astronaut, NASA manager and corporate manager. He flew in two space shuttle missions in 1984 and 1989.

During the event, Brown will speak about what his time in space was like. There will also be hands-on activities for kids, live performances, food and drinks.

All ticketholders will receive a pair of complimentary eclipse glasses.

Tickets are $40 for members and $55 for nonmembers. VIP packages are $150.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!