Conner Prairie hosting total solar eclipse event featuring NASA astronaut

FISHERS — On April 8, the Solar Eclipse path of totality crosses through central Indiana. It will be another 129 years before it happens again.

Conner Prairie will host an event featuring Hoosier astronaut Mark Brown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the eclipse.

Brown spent time as an Air Force fighter pilot, engineer, NASA astronaut, NASA manager and corporate manager. He flew in two space shuttle missions in 1984 and 1989.

During the event, Brown will speak about what his time in space was like. There will also be hands-on activities for kids, live performances, food and drinks.

All ticketholders will receive a pair of complimentary eclipse glasses.

Tickets are $40 for members and $55 for nonmembers. VIP packages are $150.

For more information, click here.