Dozens had the opportunity to a catch a once-in-a-lifetime flight through the path of totality

AUSTIN—Dozens of people took to the skies for a rare opportunity to see the total solar eclipse. It’s all a part of Southwest’s 'Solarbration' event. The flight flew in the predicted direct path of the eclipse from Austin, Texas to Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I have a band its called the Sonic Universe, it’s all about cosmic phenomenon, so I had to be here” Alex Ardnt said.

Ardnt was one of dozens of people who hopped on the Southwest flight on Monday.

WRTV

“I had to be here, I’ve been looking forward to this moment,” Ardnt told WRTV.

Ardnt was equipped with his guitar in hand and even played a few tunes for people in the terminal.

“I’m excited to see the full totality sunset,” Carina Alden said.

WRTV

Dozens of people told WRTV that they traveled from all over the United States to witness this once in a lifetime event.

“I saw the totality in Columbia, South Carolina in 2017 and I live out in Las Vegas and I’m looking forward to seeing it from the air this time,” Derek Dupuis added.

The flight was filled with special eclipse-themed drinks. Each passenger received a special goody bag that included Eclipse glasses.

WRTV

In totality, the shadow, it got eerie, got goosebumps, definitely don’t know

how to describe it,” Canton O’Donnell told WRTV.

The flight went into cheers at it went through the path of totality. Some folks on the flight told WRTV that they have been waiting for this moment since 2017.

“Everyone here experienced it here at you know why,” Amrit Bhavinani said.

Once the flight was over the passengers were greeted with another celebration, this time in Indianapolis.

“You had 10 people sprawled out in each aisle, it was just incredible,” O’Donnell added.