'A dream come true': Johnson County residents, visitors revel in totality

FRANKLIN — Tens of thousands of visitors came to Johnson County to view the total eclipse on Monday.

Among them was the Rivera family from Covington, Ky., who made the trek to Franklin.

"We've just been kind of hanging out just around town, loving everything," April Rivera said.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Dozens of people gathered in front of the Johnson County Courthouse to view the total solar eclipse.

Rivera, her husband Jorge Rivera, and their children, Ean, 16, Salvador, 11, and Alex, 18, spent Sunday night in a area hotel and were in downtown Franklin early Monday morning. They said they were visiting the businesses, checking out vendor tents and food trucks and enjoying the sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Proviided by Rob Goebel Greenwood photographer Rob Goebel took this picture of the eclipse on April 8, 2024.

"The town is beautiful. The environment is great," Jorge Rivera said. "People are just so friendly. I'm just waiting on the big moment."

Awed spectators broke out in cheers and applause when the big moment of totality arrived at 3:05 p.m. The sky grew dark and the ring of light was visible in the sky for a little more than four minutes in Franklin.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV The solar eclipse at totality is visible above the Johnson County Curthouse in Franklin on April 8, 2024.

Looking up at the sky with a pair of dark eclipse glasses on, Tywan Harris, 19, Greenwood, cheered loudly from a prime viewing spot in the front lawn area of the historic Johnson County Courthouse.

"It's amazing," Harris said. "I've never seen anything like it. It's a dream to come true, man."

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Tywan Harris, 19, Greenwood.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess spent most of Monday in a command center along with other public safety officials where they were monitoring crowds and traffic via a network of video cameras and radios.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Johnson county Sheriff Duane Burgess spent Monday in a command center monitoring crowds and traffic during the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

"If there there's an issue that does come up, we've got the right folks that are here to ensure that we're able to handle that incident," Burgess said.

"We've learned (to prepare) from tornadoes that have hit Johnson County in the last couple of years. That teamwork is there... It's great working with them."

