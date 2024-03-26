Health department giving away eclipse glasses at drive-throughs, open house

INDIANAPOLIS — With the total solar eclipse just a couple weeks away, the Marion County Health Department is giving away eclipse glasses at several events across the city next week.

“Protecting our vision is paramount," said Dr. Virginia A. Caine, the health department's director and chief medical officer, "along with the ability of first responders to safely navigate roads that are expected to have a significantly increased amount of traffic that could affect normal travel times.”

WRTV

The health department will give away glasses and safe-viewing information at the following events:



10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday, April 2: Lafayette Square Mall, 3919 Lafayette Road. (Drive-through).

2-6 p.m., Thursday, April 4: Washington Square Mall, 10202 E. Washington St. (Drive-through).

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, April 6: Marion County Public Health Department, 3838 N. Rural St. (Open house).

During the April 6 open house, the health department will provide sports physicals, dental health screenings, blood pressure checks, vaccines for children, flu and Covid-19 shots and more.

Indianapolis is among the Central Indiana communities that are in the path of totality on eclipse day, April 8, which means the moon will completely block out the sun.

Public safety officials are expecting heavy traffic and a massive influx of eclipse visitors. In an effort to ease the traffic, the Marion County Public Health Department is closing all offices and clinics on April 8.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on X/Twitter: @vicryc.

