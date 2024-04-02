Health department hands out eclipse glasses at drive-through event

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department gave away a hundred eclipse glasses in about an hour Tuesday at their drive-through event on the northwest-side.

And they'll be hosting two more give-aways before Monday's eclipse.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV The Marion County Public Health Department is giving away eclipse glasses before the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Alfredia Parrish was among the dozens of people who picked up glasses during the drive-through at Lafayette Square Mall on Tuesday.

Parrish said she's excited and ready to see the total solar eclipse.

"Well, I think this is one of God's wonderful gifts to creation, and for me to witness it, it would be a blessing," Parrish said. "And I came out to get the free glasses so that I could protect my eyesight."

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Alfredia Parrish

Parrish is right to take care of her eyes.

Dr. Virginia A. Caine, the county health department's director and chief medical officer, said looking directly at the sun during an eclipse can scar the inside your eye and leave you with to blurry vision and blind spots.

"It's painless. People don't even realize that this damage is being done, Caine said. "You have to use special solar eclipse, sunscreen glasses. Regular sunglasses won't work. If you're a welder and you've got welder glasses, they don't work."

The health department let people get up to six glasses at a time, but you could get in line again for more.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV George France

George France told WRTV he went through several times to pick up glasses for folks at his church, Christ Missionary Baptist on the north side.

“That's wonderful that you don't have to buy them," France said. "You can just come through like I'm doing, go through three or four times, get as many as you need and be ready for the eclipse on next Monday."

Indianapolis is among the Central Indiana communities that are in the path of totality on eclipse day, April 8, which means the moon will completely block out the sun.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV The Marion County Public Health Department gave away a hundred eclipse glasses in about an hour Tuesday at their drive-through event at Lafayette Square Mall.

It will host two more events before eclipse day on Monday:



2-6 p.m., Thursday: Washington Square Mall, 10202 E. Washington St. (Drive-through).

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday: Marion County Public Health Department, 3838 N. Rural St. (Open house).

All Marion County Public Health Department offices and clinics are closed on Monday.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on X/Twitter: @vicryc.

