IMS asks guests to plan ahead of Total Solar Eclipse event

SPEEDWAY — We are just days away from the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse, and those who will be spending the day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are asked to plan ahead for their trip.

“More than 75% of ticket buyers for the solar eclipse are visiting IMS for the first time,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

Officials with Visit Indy say around 100,000 visitors are expected to arrive for the event.

Guests who will be attending the IMS on eclipse day are asked to keep the following things in mind:

Tickets:

Tickets for the Total Solar Eclipse Event presented by Purdue University are available for purchase at IMS.com or by walking up to the gates April 8.

Digital tickets can be accessed via a smart phone’s web browser or by saving the digital ticket to the mobile device’s wallet. Fans are encouraged to ensure the brightness on their smart phone is turned up before approaching the gate for a seamless scanning of their digital ticket. They also are encouraged to visit the IMS Digital Ticket guide to manage their digital tickets and enhance their at-track experience.

Cashless Facility:

IMS is a cashless facility. Please be prepared to complete your ticket, concession and merchandise purchases with ease during your event via debit or credit card.

Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions.

Eclipse Glasses:

"The Greatest Spectacles" Solar Eclipse glasses are included with every admission. Once inside the facility, IMS Staff will hand out glasses. There will also be a pick-up location in Pagoda Plaza. Solar Eclipse glasses will not be distributed upon entry at the gates.

Things to Bring:

Fans will be allowed to bring one cooler and one standard backpack or book bag per person.

No coolers larger than 18 inches long by 15 inches high by 15 inches wide can be brought into the facility, which will be strictly enforced.

Telescopes will be permitted on viewing mounds only for the event. Review the gate regulations to confirm prohibited and permitted items before arriving.

Gates, Parking and Rideshare:

Gate 2, Gate 3 and Gate 6 will be open.

Free parking will be available in Lot 2, Lot 3G, Lot 3P and Main Gate. Parking within the IMS infield is available while space permits. Please enter through Gate 2 from 16th Street.

If you are coming from the West / Crawfordsville Road, turn left on Auburn Street to park in Lot 2, or turn right into Main Gate lot on 16th Street. If you are coming from the East / 16th Street, turn left into Lot 3G or Lot 3P, or turn right into the IMS infield at Gate 2. Maps are available online.

Guests using a rideshare option will be dropped off and picked up from Lot 3P.

Additional Resources and Information:

The Speedway Police Department can be reached for non-emergency services by dialing 311 on a cell phone. The goal of 311 is to provide an easy-to-remember number for non-emergency services while freeing up 911 lines for timely emergency response.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.