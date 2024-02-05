Janelle Monáe, William Shatner, Dr. Mae Jemsion to appear at IU on day of solar eclipse

BLOOMINGTON — Skywatchers making their way to Indiana in April for the solar eclipse will be met with an opportunity to see a star-studded lineup in Bloomington.

As the path of totality crosses Bloomington on April 8, Indiana University will host multiple big names as part of the festivities.

Ten-time Grammy Award nominee Janelle Monae will headline the show at Memorial Stadium on the day of the eclipse. She is scheduled to hit the stage immediately following the eclipse at 3:04 p.m.

Also scheduled to appear are actor William Shatner, an Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner best known for his role as Captain Kirk in “Star Trek,” and Dr. Mae Jemison.

Shatner will deliver a spoken-word performance before the total eclipse of the sun.

Before Shatner’s performance, former NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, the first woman of color to travel to space, will also appear on stage to deliver remarks.

The event in total is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $15 for students and $19 for general public.