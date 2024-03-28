Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park hosting free drag race in the dark during eclipse

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is the site of many unforgettable moments in drag racing. The raceway hopes to create another special memory during the total eclipse.

IRP is hosting Race to the Eclipse, a free party at the raceway, which includes a drag race the moment the sky turns dark.

The Town of Brownsburg and Visit Hendricks County are organizing the event in association with IRP.

"Nothing makes more sense than showing some cars going down the drag strip," said Shelby Abner, the community relations manager for the Town of Brownsburg. "That was what we centered the whole event around."

"We wanted to be a little bit different and showcase the fun and the science behind both the eclipse and the dragsters," said Josh Duke of Visit Hendricks County. "They roar down that track at 200 miles per hour. It's crazy."

The Race to the Eclipse is especially significant for Abner.

"When I was really little, my dad would race out here," Abner said. "You don't forget seeing it, you don't forget the smell of it, you just don't forget how you feel."

While the race is free, you can pay $25 to camp on the property or pay to register for a 5k run on the race track.

Information about Race to the Eclipse can be found here.