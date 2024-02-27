Purdue experts explain what you can plan to hear during the 2024 Solar Eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS — We area little more than a month away from the total solar eclipse in Indiana and environmental experts from Purdue University are weighing in on what you can expect during the celestial event.

Experts from Purdue’s College of Agriculture say the animals you normally hear at night will likely start making noises during the eclipse – think coyotes and frogs.

Other creatures normally out during day light will likely quiet down.

"So a lot of the birds that are singing during the day are probably going to start quieting down because they don't sing much at night,” Bryan Pijanowski of the Purdue College of Agriculture said. “There might be some other animals that begin to emerge, like the spring peepers. Listen to them very carefully. Matter of fact, if you really want to listen, I would suggest you go out to a wetland or someplace that's kind of wet, because that's where I think all of the major exciting activities are going to happen."

Experts say during the eclipse you’ll likely notice a temperature drop and calming winds.