NOBLESVILLE — Ruoff Music Center is joining a long list of local venues to host an event during the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse in Indiana.

On April 8, the amphitheater will host the Total Eclipse Tailgate.

Activities include:



Live entertainment

Inflatables

NASA Expert Speech

Beer Garden

Food Trucks

According to the venue, there will be solar eclipse glasses available to all visitors and RV parking is available.

Tickets are available by carload for $99.