Total eclipse wows young and old at Conner Prairie

FISHERS — Conner Prairie bills itself as a living history museum, but a crowd came to witness a different kind of history on Monday.

Nearly 3,000 people came to Conner Prairie to witness the total solar eclipse, many of whom brought along their children.

"I wanted to spend this moment with my 8-year-old son," said LaShane Herron, who made the short drive from Indianapolis to Fishers for the eclipse watch party. "He's never witnessed an eclipse so we're going to have some fun."

The event featured family-friendly activities before the eclipse to help kids become interested in science and astronomy.

Science teacher Rick Crosslin made several presentations to educate the young crowd about the sun and the eclipse's effects.

"I watch them make connections with science, which is the real world right in front of them," Crosslin said. "They are the optimists, they are the believers."

Conner Prairie's event also featured a presentation from former NASA astronaut and Valparaiso native Mark Brown.