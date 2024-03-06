Westfield prepares for solar eclipse crowd at Grand Park

WESTFIELD — The total solar eclipse over Indiana is a month away and cities across Hamilton County are prepared for their moment in the darkened sun.

Westfield is hosting a watch party at Grand Park for the eclipse, which is estimated to turn the sky dark at 3:07 p.m. on April 8. The athletics complex features 400 acres of fields, which gives the city room to accommodate tens of thousands of visitors if need be.

WRTV

"We're taking advantage of our incredible campus to witness this once in a lifetime opportunity," said Kristen Mix, Westfield Welcome's community events coordinator. "We've been dreaming about this for the past year and a half. I'm excited to watch families come out and for kids to experience this."

Westfield resident Christine Jarrett traveled to St. Louis to experience America's last solar eclipse in 2017. She is undecided on if she will watch the coming eclipse from Grand Park, but is ecstatic she gets to see it from her hometown.

"To see the sky around you go from light to dark, it's phenomenal," Jarrett said. "Stop and smell the roses. Stop and watch the eclipse. Stop and see the amazing world we live in."

WRTV

Mix said representatives from Hamilton County communities have met once a month to develop eclipse plans. The end result is Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, and Westfield all hosting unique, locally-focused watch parties to cover Hamilton County while the moon does the same to the sun.

"I know what everyone else pulls off is going to be really incredible, and we just hope the Westfield community comes out," Mix said.

Hamilton County's complete plans are at this link.

Westfield's main attractions will be an appearance from Dr. Mark SubbaRao, who leads NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio, and a Moon Pie eating contest judged by competitive eater and Westfield resident Joey Chestnut.

The Grand Park festivites begin at 10 a.m. on April 8. Tickets are $25 and are only available through pre-purchase.