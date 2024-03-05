What to know about safely viewing the 2024 Solar Eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS — As we expect the sun to pull a disappearing act across North America with the total solar eclipse on April 8, knowing what to expect and how to protect yourself is important.
In Indiana, the peak of totality will last anywhere from 2.5 to nearly 4.5 minutes. During the last total solar eclipse in the United States in 2017, the peak was nearly half of that amount of time — giving spectators a great chance at viewing.
Viewing the solar eclipse must come with warnings from experts though.
Here are some tips from the Associated Press gained from experts in the field.
- Sunglasses won't cut it. Special eclipse glasses are crucial for safely observing the sun as the moon marches across the late morning and afternoon sky, covering more and more and then less and less of our star.
- During totality when the sun is completely shrouded, it’s fine to remove your glasses and look with your naked eyes. But before and after, certified eclipse glasses are essential to avoid eye damage. Just make sure they’re not scratched or torn.
- Cameras, binoculars and telescopes must be outfitted with special solar filters for safe viewing. Bottom line: Never look at an exposed sun without proper protection any day of the year.