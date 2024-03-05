What to know about safely viewing the 2024 Solar Eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS — As we expect the sun to pull a disappearing act across North America with the total solar eclipse on April 8, knowing what to expect and how to protect yourself is important.

In Indiana, the peak of totality will last anywhere from 2.5 to nearly 4.5 minutes. During the last total solar eclipse in the United States in 2017, the peak was nearly half of that amount of time — giving spectators a great chance at viewing.

Viewing the solar eclipse must come with warnings from experts though.

Here are some tips from the Associated Press gained from experts in the field.

