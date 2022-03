GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Being a star today means knowing how to capture a viral moment.

But how does one take a selfie.... with talons?

Well, one Montana owl wasn't going to let that stand in its way.

A weather camera operated by KRTV in Great Falls captured the "influencer" strutting and checking their angles.

The viral clip gained over 10,000 views in under 2 hours after being uploaded.