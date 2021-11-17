Plane makes emergency landing at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV Investigates has learned an American Airlines plane en route from Greensboro, North Carolina to Chicago made an emergency landing at Indianapolis International Airport (IND) around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

All 49 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated from the plane after what American says was a "possible mechanical issue." No injuries were reported.

American Airlines says a replacement plane is on its way to IND and is scheduled to depart at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The full statement is below:

“American Eagle flight 3829, operated by Envoy Air with service from Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) to Chicago (ORD) diverted to Indianapolis (IND) due to a possible mechanical issue. The aircraft landed safely at 2:07pm local time and passengers were bussed to the terminal. Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft and we are working to get our customers on their way as quickly as possible. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."