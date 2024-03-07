3 notable Hoosiers to attend tonight's State of the Union

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Hoosiers who made headlines in the past year will attend Thursday night's State of the Union.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who gained notoriety after sharing her story about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, will attend as a guest of California representative Judy Chu.

Justin Phillips, who is the founder and CEO of Overdose Lifeline, will be a guest of Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Overdose Lifeline is a non-profit dedicated to reducing the stigma of substance abuse and opioid overdoses.

UAW President Shawn Fain, originally from Kokomo, will attend as a guest of First Lady Jill Biden.

Fain gained nationwide attention last year during the United Auto Workers strike.

All three are likely to receive recognition tonight during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.