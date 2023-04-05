ACLU sues Indiana over ban on gender transition care for minors, calls new law 'unconstitutional'

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana ACLU has filed a lawsuit against the State of Indiana challenging a law banning doctors from being able to prescribe hormones or puberty blockers to transgender youth.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed SB 480 along with 11 other bills into law on April 5.

Senate Bill 480 prohibits physicians or practitioners from knowingly providing gender transition procedures to a minor. It also prohibits them from referring minors to other practitioners for those procedures. It also allows the Indiana Attorney General to investigate and "bring action to enforce compliance."

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the ACLU announced their lawsuit filed on behalf of four transgender youth and their families, a doctor and a health care clinic, challenging the Indiana law.

The ACLU claims the law violates the U.S. Constitution as well as the federal requirements of the Medicaid Act and the Affordable Care Act "because it prohibits essential medial services that would otherwise be authorized and reimbursed by Medicaid."

Under the new law, transgender youth already receiving gender-affirming care as of July 1, 2023, will lose access after six months.

You can watch the full press conference with the ACLU and impacted families below.

Governor Holcomb issued the following statement about his decision to sign SB 480 into law.