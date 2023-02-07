Alzheimer’s advocates urging lawmakers to create dementia care specialist program

INDIANAPOLIS — The Alzheimer's Association expects there to be a nearly 20% increase in the number of people suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia by 2025. That's why they say a bill working its way through the statehouse is vital to creating more resources.

"In my opinion, it takes your dignity before it takes your life,” Darlene Bradley, an Alzheimer’s patient, said.

Bradley is no stranger to Alzheimer’s. Her father died of the disease in 2015. Not long after her mother was diagnosed in 2018, so was she.

"When I visit my beautiful mother, I feel like I'm looking at myself," Bradley said. "It was very scary and a bit heartbreaking. Of course it changed my husband and I's plans for retirement.”

Bradley, who had to retire early due to her diagnosis, has since been advocating for Alzheimer’s research across the state. Most recently, she's been supporting House Bill 1422.

"It would create what we call a dementia care specialist program,” David Sklar, the Director of Government Affairs at the Alzheimer’s Association-Greater Indiana Chapter. said. “It would bring more dementia expertise into local communities by creating some full time positions at aging-focused agencies."

The bill would dedicate $3 million to the program and create 15 full time positions over the next two years. Those specialists would work with families to get their loved ones the help they need. That extra support is something people like Bradley say is needed.

“My family will be affected,” Bradley said. “I've passed the propensity to have that onto my children and grandchildren, and so it's just going to become much more prevalent in the future."

This legislation is something that Governor Eric Holcomb supports. Alzheimer's disease is the seventh leading cause of death in Indiana. The CDC says there are about 34 Alzheimer’s deaths per 100,000 people in the state. However, Holcomb says this is just one piece of and even larger puzzle to solve the ongoing problem.

"It's not just one action that you can take that's going to drastically usually move the needle," Holcomb said.

House Bill 1422 passed out of the Public Health Committee unanimously on Tuesday. It now heads to the Ways and Means committee for consideration.

The Alzheimer's Association on a national level is also advocating for two recently FDA approved drugs to be covered by Medicaid and Medicare. Both have shown to prolong cognitive ability for patients.

If you, a loved one, or someone you know has Alzheimer’s, you can find help and support along with information online.