ARC of Indiana pushes for key legislative changes to improve support, services

INDIANAPOLIS — The ARC of Indiana has released a list of legislation they feel will better the lives of the populations they serve.

Among the legislation, the organization is advocating for House Bills 1689 and 1414.

House Bill 1414 seeks to prevent the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) from implementing limitations on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

ABA therapy is frequently utilized for children on the autism spectrum.

FSSA has proposed capping the hours of therapy children can access through Medicaid. House Bill 1414 would require the FSSA to provide documentation to relevant agencies and commissions before proceeding with any limits.

Kim Dodson, CEO of The Arc of Indiana, says the organization believes imposing arbitrary limits on therapy is inappropriate and could expose the state to legal challenges.

"We just really feel strongly that putting forward arbitrary limits is not the right thing to do," Dodson said. "They are certainly not best practices."

FSSA officials say that without these limits, expenditures related to ABA therapy could rise to $650 million by 2026. They argue that implementing caps could save the state over $330 million.

House Bill 1689, another priority for the ARC, aims to restore the ability of parents to serve as paid caretakers for their medically complex children.

Last year, FSSA changed Medicaid waivers, restricting parents' compensation for caregiving. The new bill proposes parents can receive payment again but with specific guidelines.

Caregivers will need to be hired by agencies, and the services will only be available to those who meet the criteria for extraordinary care.

"It limits hours,” Dodson said. “It says that caregivers need to be hired by agencies and most importantly, it's only available to those individuals that qualify under that extraordinary care definition."

The bill would also establish a statute that officially defines extraordinary care, which is currently determined by the head of the FSSA.

Other legislative proposals that the ARC of Indiana is backing include House Bill 1106, which supports a Medicaid buy-in program for individuals with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to work and earn income without jeopardizing their benefits.

Additionally, House Bill 1179 would establish the Blue Envelope Program. The program’s purpose is to create better communication between law enforcement and drivers with autism spectrum disorder.

Dodson says that sometimes those on the spectrum can have negative encounters with police officers due to their disability. Those who participate in the program would have a window decal on the left lower corner of the rear window of their vehicle.

