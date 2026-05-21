Banks, Rokita withdraw support for Diego Morales in Secretary of State race

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — U.S. Sen. Jim Banks (R) and Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) have withdrawn their endorsements of Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales. Banks also announced his endorsement of Max Engling as Republicans look to consolidate ahead of the November election.

Banks, for whom Engling serves as a senior advisor, was direct in his support.

“Max Engling is a key member of my team and will make a great Secretary of State,” Banks said in a release. “Max is a strong conservative who will keep our elections safe and secure, support Indiana small businesses and farmers, and he will win in November. He has my full and total support!”

Rokita, who said he spoke directly with Morales before issuing his statement, framed the shift as a matter of protecting the office from Democrats.

“The Secretary of State’s office is too important to be lost to out-of-touch, left-wing Democrats who put Hoosiers last,” Rokita said. “To that end, I have asked Diego to suspend his campaign. With so many self-inflicted wounds and issues, I now do not believe he can win in November.”

The attorney general did not endorse Engling but encouraged delegates at the upcoming Indiana Republican Party Convention to “put Hoosiers first by allowing Engling to contact them and earn their support.”

Both Banks and Rokita said they are thankful to Morales for his service, but believe the party must rally behind the strongest possible nominee heading into the fall.

Congressman Jim Baird (IN-04) on Thursday endorsed Engling, saying in a release, “Max understands the importance of protecting election integrity, supporting Indiana businesses, and delivering results for our state. This race is too important to risk, and Republicans must unite behind a strong candidate who can win in November. I’m proud to endorse Max Engling for Secretary of State.”

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, a Republican who represents Indiana’s Fifth District, called on delegates to back Engling.

“I urge all of my fellow conservatives, libertarians, constitutionalists, fiscal hawks, and moderates within the Republican Party — and especially all of our convention delegates — to support Max Engling as our next nominee for Secretary of State. Max is a family man, a fighter, and someone who will work hard to help us defeat the radical left,” Spartz said in a release.