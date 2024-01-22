Bill regulating dog breeders would overturn local bans on puppy sales

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawmakers are considering a bill that would regulate dog breeders and block cities from banning the sale of puppies and kittens.

The measure, HB 1412, is aimed at eliminating puppy mills, the commercial operations that critics say breed dogs in inhumane conditions.

"This bill is 100% centered on standards of care followed by consumer protections," said Jonathan Lawler, public policy director for the Indiana Council for Animal Welfare. "If you want bad actors out of the pet industry, this is the bill that will do that."

Opponents say the bill offers cover to unscrupulous breeders who raise dogs in squalor. They note that this bill would overturn bans on puppy sales that have been enacted in 21 municipalities, including Bloomington, Indianapolis and Carmel.

"The puppy mill industry has fought to keep Hoosiers in the dark about the inhumane practices of the breeders who supply puppies to pet stores," said Sana Azem, legislative director for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. "It's unfortunate that the puppy mill industry is trying to deceive lawmakers and the public by calling this an animal welfare effort."

The bill's author, Rep. Beau Baird, R-Grencastle, said his measure requires breeders to be inspected regularly to ensure they are raising animals in healthy and ethical ways.

"This is an anti-puppy mill bill," Baird said. "It represents a pivotal moment in Indiana signaling our commitment to responsible dog breeding and ensuring the humane treatment of animals in the retail setting."

The Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development on Monday approved HB 1412 on a vote of 9-4. It now moves to the full house for more debate and amendments.

