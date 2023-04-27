Bill that would provide firearm safety training to teachers heads to Governor’s desk

INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers in Indiana are legally allowed to carry handguns in schools, but they do not have to receive any gun training.

This could soon be changing as lawmakers passed a bill that would offer teachers optional firearm safety training funded by the state.

House Bill 1177 would create a specialized firearm safety class teachers could attend free of charge.

The 40-hour training is something Indiana State Rep. Jim Lucas feels is needed due to the dozens of school shootings continuing to happen around the country.

“Give them the option to defend themselves because, as we’ve seen, when seconds count, police are minutes away,” Lucas said.

The bill would allow schools to apply for funding to provide counseling services to students, teachers and staff in the event of a school shooting.

HB 1177 would also require schools to distribute firearm safety materials to parents regarding how to safely store firearms in order to keep them out of children's hands.

Those who oppose HB 1177 say guns should not be on school property at all.

“How is 40 hours of training going to prepare you to shoot someone in your classroom? This is not going to stop school shootings,” Sen. Andrea Hunley said.

HB 1177 passed out of the House in Feb. Today it passed out of the Senate with a vote of 42-8. It will now go to the Governor’s desk.