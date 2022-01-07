Bill to eliminate handgun permit requirement advances in Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill allowing most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without obtaining a permit is headed to the full House.

House Bill 1077 passed out of committee on Wednesday along party lines with every Democrat voting against it.

The bill says anyone who is not prohibited from possessing a firearm can do so without a handgun permit.

Leaders of police departments in Indiana have criticized the bill saying it would make it almost impossible to find people who carried guns illegally.

