Blue line bill moving forward, comprise struck with the banning of no turn on red signs in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would ban dedicated lanes for the IndyGo blue line project -- is one step closer to becoming law, but the author of the bill made changes.

The changes would allow Indianapolis to keep the new no turn on signs posted added across the city. Banning the use of dedicated lanes for the IndyGo blue line project has been the talk of the city this last week.

Senate bill 52 passed on second reading in the senate on Thursday. It's something that IndyGo has said would kill the blue line project. People who live on the near east side say this is something their community wants.

"We still have a lot of people who take the bus and we have a lot of folks who are moving in to our residence that don't even have cars,” Clif Marsiglio with the Near East Side Community Organization said.

Senator Aaron Freeman has also targeted the Indianapolis city county council's decision to add several more no turn on red signs. An amendment to his bill comes to a compromise with the city.

"We are going to study this issue exactly like we are going to do in Senate Bill 52 and no further signs will be put up until at least July 1 of 2025 to allow a study to be done,” Senator Aaron Freeman a republican representing Indianapolis said.

If the bill passes out of the senate it heads to the house. Where speaker Todd Huston avoided a direct answer on if the legislation will have support in the house or not.

"Let take a pause on it on the dedicated lanes discussion it's been a discussion for a long time and lets just get to a comprehensive discussion on road funding that being part of it in the 25 session and then go from there,” State Rep and Speaker of the Indiana House Todd Huston said.

Democrats in both chambers say the state should let the city of Indianapolis to govern itself.

"We need a robust public transportation system in our state so anything that we are doing to stop that from happening is bad thing and will stop our state from growing,” State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta the democratic minority leader said.

"He doesn't represent those people he does not represent Irvington,” State Senator Greg Taylor the democratic minority leader said.

A sentiment some Indianapolis residents agree with.

"We support home rule here in Indianapolis,” Marsiglio said.

President Pro-Tem of the Senate Rodrick Bray says the Indiana General Assembly should have a say on how the project moves forward.

"We obviously gave initial authority to do this as well so we certainly have a say in it as well,” Bray said. "The Near East Side Community organization is hosting a support local business and the blue line events at Futuro pizza moving forward. The bill it will be on third reading Monday it is expected pass and will then head to the house."

