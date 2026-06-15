Boone County approves moratorium on new data centers

LEBANON, Ind. (WRTV) -- The Boone County Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a one-year moratorium on new data center development in parts of the county outside city and town boundaries.

The ordinance, which takes effect on Tuesday and last through June 15, 2027, aims to provide county officials time to evaluate the potential impacts of such development and update planning and zoning regulations.

A news release from the county government said the moratorium temporarily halts the filing, processing, review, and acceptance of applications for new data center facilities in the county's unincorporated areas. Officials hope the moratorium will allow them to study how data centers may affect land use, infrastructure, utilities, agriculture, and the county's rural character.

The Boone County Area Plan Commission had earlier recommended the moratorium after discussions regarding the potential effects of data center development.