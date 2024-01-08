Child care, education reforms top Gov. Holcomb's list of legislative priorities

INDIANAPOLIS — Laws designed to expand child care and boost education in the state are among the top priorities Gov. Eric Holcomb is pushing in his 2024 agenda.

Holcomb unveiled his "2024 Next Level Agenda on Monday as lawmakers start the 2024 legislative session.

Other priorities include efforts to improve economic development, workforce development, healthcare and disaster relief efforts.

“From health and wellness initiatives to education and training to cultural amenities and placemaking tools, the state of Indiana seeks to be a partner with our cities, towns and counties as they work to develop in their own unique ways,” Gov. Holcomb said. "This administration and this year’s agenda, approaches the work ahead as an all-hands-on deck effort to connect Hoosiers with the assistance they need and when they need it the most."

Holcomb said he will continue efforts to expand early childhood education and move to bolster K-12 literacy efforts.

He is proposing a host of reforms aimed at increasing the availability of early childhood education and childcare opportunities.

He said wants to work directly with local communities to better help them prepare and recover from natural disasters. He wants lawmakers to streamline the state's Disaster Relief Fund, increase the individual assiistance from $10,000 to $25,000, and allow that relief money to used on infrastructure that would prevent future disasters.

He announced the creation of the One Start to Stop campaign, an effort to connect Hoosiers with a single source to lead them to education, training and jobs programs and services.

Holcomb posted a detailed presentation of his agenda on his 2024 agenda on the state's website.