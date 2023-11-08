2023 INDIANA ELECTION RESULTS

How WRTV gets its election results

For the larger state-wide races like U.S. Senate and House, the results originate from the Associated Press, automatically fed into our website. It is updated whenever the AP updates its results.

For county-wide races, it varies. For some counties, such as Marion County, WRTV is automatically feeding data from the Board of Election into our website, which updates in real-time as votes are tallied by election workers on election night. For other counties, WRTV has people checking the Boards of Election websites of each county to update the latest election results manually throughout the night.