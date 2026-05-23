Clinton County swears in new sheriff, GOP nominee Brendon Bright

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WRTV) -- Brendon Bright was sworn in as the new sheriff of Clinton County on Saturday in Frankfort, following a Republican caucus, said a news release from a marketing company.

Bright's appointment came after the resignation of the former sheriff, Richard Kelly. The caucus was conducted after Kelly resigned amid criminal indictments.

Chief Deputy Shawn Mayfield served as acting sheriff until the new sheriff was selected.

Bright will serve the remainder of Kelly's second four-year term, through Dec. 31. Clinton Circuit Court Judge Brad Mohler administered the oath of office at the Clinton County Annex. Family, friends, supporters and members of the community joined Bright, a 23-year law enforcement veteran, during the ceremony.

Bright on May 5 defeated two opponents, including the former sheriff's wife, to become the Republican nominee on the ballot in the November general election.

Bright in the release said, "I am incredibly honored and humbled by the trust that has been placed in me to serve Clinton County as Sheriff. This office carries tremendous responsibility, and I am committed to leading with integrity, transparency, and professionalism while supporting the men and women who serve our community every day."

Kelly resigned as sheriff May 7 as part of a plea agreement in a 2022 criminal indictment in Clinton County. Kelly pleaded guilty to conflict of interest and official misconduct, stemming from his appointment of his wife as jail matron.

