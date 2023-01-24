CNN: Classified documents found in Mike Pence's Carmel home

INDIANAPOLIS — According to a report from CNN, classified documents were found in the home of former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence’s lawyer discovered the documents marked as classified in Pence’s Indiana home last week. The documents were then handed over to the FBI, according to the CNN report.

The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division have launched a review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence’s house in Indiana.

It is not yet clear what the documents are related to or their level of sensitivity or classification, CNN reports.

Pence's team plans to notify Congress on Tuesday.

CNN's report also claims Pence asked his lawyer(s) to conduct the search of his home out of an abundance of caution. Upon locating the documents, National Archives were notified.

According to CNN, a letter they obtained from Pence’s representative to the Archives said a “small number of documents bearing classified markings” were inadvertently boxed and transported to the vice president’s home.

“Vice President Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence,” Jacob wrote. “Vice President Pence understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry.”

In November, Pence claimed he did not have classified documents when he was asked by ABC News at his Carmel home.

“I did not,” Pence responded.

“Well, there’d be no reason to have classified documents, particularly if they were in an unprotected area,” Pence continued. “But I will tell you that I believe there had to be many better ways to resolve that issue than executing a search warrant at the personal residence of a former president of the United States.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.