Congressman André Carson holds community forum answering some questions from Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Congressman André Carson returned to his home district Friday to engage with constituents. Joined by Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, Carson addressed a crowd of Hoosiers, answering questions that ranged from social security concerns, medicaid cuts and how democrats in congress plan to fight against policies the crowd found problematic.

The hour-long community conversation was marked by a different approach, where questions were submitted in advance rather than posed directly by attendees. The congressional members got through about six in total.

"I thought the questions were sort of basic to be honest," said Dinine Signorello, an Indianapolis resident." I was hoping he would go a little deeper on some of them."

Carson explained the change in format, revealing he has received three or four death threats in the past few weeks, citing the term "town hall" as a potential trigger for hostile reactions.

"We've gotten three or four death threats in the past few weeks because of the phrase town hall. Whatever it is about that term, it sparks a lot of people that want to target us," Carson said.

Due to these threats, security measures were heightened for the event, which included the presence of metal detectors.

Audience members voiced concerns over social security cuts. Reba Taylor-Hill, an Indianapolis resident, expressed frustration over her own benefits being reduced. She still works at the moment but worries about her future.

“I still work, and I get social security. But mine was cut, and I didn't get to get my answer as to why I lost $400 of my benefits,” she said.

Others at the meeting shared fears about potential reductions to veterans’ benefits. One veteran described difficulties at the VA hospital, explaining that she is still waiting for an X-ray and has been informed of staffing shortages that are prolonging her wait time.

Carson reassured attendees that addressing these issues is a priority for him and other Democratic lawmakers in Washington.

“We have over 200 lawsuits as we speak in the courts right now pushing back. And guess what? It’s working,” he stated.

While some attendees hoped for more direct answers, many were pleased to hear responses directly from their representative.

“I thought it was very encouraging because he said they are doing something, and it's good to hear it from them," Edward Hill, another Indianapolis resident added.

Although Carson did not disclose the sources of the threats, he indicated that there multiple. He expressed a desire to hold more community conversations and potentially return to traditional town hall meetings in the future.