Council calls for Indiana mayor's job after profane message

Posted at 8:24 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 08:24:30-04

MICHIGAN CITY, IN. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana city council has unanimously approved a resolution asking the city's mayor to resign and expressing no confidence in his ability to lead after he made profanity-laced remarks about a Black pastor.

All nine members of the Michigan City Council sponsored the resolution approved Tuesday night. The pastor, Rev. James Lane, last week publicly released a voicemail message Parry left for him in which the Republican mayor declined to meet with Lane and a task force seeking a meeting over Parry's recent public admonishment of his Black police chief.

Parry told the City Council that he is "not a quitter."

