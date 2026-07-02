Data center zoning proposal heads to Indianapolis council

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission (MDC) voted to loosen proposed regulations on data centers before sending the issue to the City-County Council.

The MDC voted 5-3 to advance a proposed zoning ordinance that would establish minimum standards for future data center developments in Indianapolis.

The most recent version of the zoning ordinance written by the Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD) staff increased the proposed setback between a data center and a “protected district," like a school, from 200-400 feet. It also reduced the maximum allowable sound levels from 65 decibels to 55 decibels, or about as loud as a conversation.

The draft ordinance, which DMD says was revised based on community feedback, also calls for a water management plan, required noise study and mitigation plan, as well as annual reporting on water use, power consumption, and noise compliance.

DMD President Megan Vukusich pointed out some of the regulations are more strict than what’s required of typical industrial developments.

“Having no regulations does not make it harder for data centers to be built. It just means that we don't have defined guardrails in place,” Vukusich said. “These regulations are a way we can require companies to meet minimum standards and ensure public processes play out.”

But the MDC made a pair of amendments ahead of sending the ordinance to the council.

By a 5-3 vote, the MDC requested the 55 decibel noise limit return to 65 decibels. The Commission also voted to add a “grandfather clause” for existing data centers already zoned.

MDC President John Dillon made a motion to remove an entire subsection of the zoning ordinance that would require developers to have a "decommissioning plan,” which would include details on removing hazardous materials and environmental remediation. The motion failed 6-2, keeping the decommissioning plan as part of the ordinance.

Several dozen protesters demonstrated outside the City-County Building ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. The group called for a data center moratorium so the city has time to craft stronger regulations.

Program Director Ben Inskeep of Citizens Action Coalition believes the zoning rules will streamline development rather than add protections. “It’s really just meeting the needs of the data center companies that now have a clear path to come to our city and can impose nuisances on the people that live here."

That same crowd sat in on the MDC meeting, holding signs, lining up to speak in opposition to the zoning rules.

The MDC limited public comments opposing the ordinance to 20 minutes, allowing only a small handful to speak. The few speakers offered a number of potential restrictions that could be added to the zoning rules.

Following suggestions from the audience, Commissioner Brent Lyle asked whether there could be an amendment to require larger setbacks based on the size of the development. The idea was not introduced as a motion.

Dillon then dismissed Lyle’s suggestion that public pushback might justify delaying the MDC’s vote. Dillon said once the MDC sent it to the City-County Council, they could decide what changes needed to be made or whether to vote against the ordinance entirely.

The City-County Council will hear the data center zoning ordinance on Monday. It could be adopted as soon as Aug. 10 if there are no further amendments.