Democrats finalize state party convention candidate slate

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Democrats on Wednesday finalized their state party convention candidate slate, a few days after their Republican counterparts.

Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey and health care executive Coumba Kebe will run for state comptroller and state treasurer, respectively, at the Indiana Democratic Party convention on June 6. They are unopposed, so their nominations will be a formality. As has been previously reported, Beau Bayh and Blythe Potter will face each other in the contest for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state.

It's a nearly identical story on the Republican side. Current state comptroller Elise Nieshalla and current state treasurer Daniel Elliott are unopposed at the convention in their bid for a second term.

GOP delegates will face a total of four choices for secretary of state: current secretary Diego Morales, former Jim Banks congressional staffer Max Engling, Knox County Clerk David Shelton, and former candidate for governor Jamie Reitenour.

Libertarians Lauri Shillings and John Schick will appear alongside the other parties' nominees for secretary of state and state comptroller, respectively, on the November ballot.

They were already nominated at the Indiana Libertarian Party convention in March. In addition, former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard continues to collect signatures to get on the ballot as an independent candidate under the Lincoln Party label.