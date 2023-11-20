Destiny Wells announces candidacy for Attorney General in 2024 election

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana Deputy Attorney General Destiny Wells announced her candidacy for Indiana Attorney General in 2024 on Monday.

Wells, an Army veteran with rank of Lieutenant Colonel, plans to run on the Democratic ticket in effort to oppose current Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita in the 2024 general election.

“I am running for Attorney General because Hoosiers deserve an Attorney General who will put them first,” said Wells. “As Attorney General, I will protect medical privacy, support workers’ rights, and focus on the needs and safety of our communities.”

According to her announcement release, Wells focal points in her campaign are the following:



Protecting medical privacy

Supporting workers’ rights

Getting back to serving Hoosiers

In 2022, Destiny Well ran against Republican Diego Morales for Indiana Secretary of State. Morales won that seat.