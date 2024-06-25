Dozens rally at Statehouse on second anniversary of the fall of Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS — Today marks the second anniversary of the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Like many other cities across the country, people gathered in Indianapolis to mark the occasion and call for change.

The event at the statehouse was billed as Project 2024: Take Back the Statehouse.

People met with candidates for office, connected with community organizations, and learned about reproductive rights legislation.

It was hosted by Mad Voters, a group that works to support grassroot candidates by connecting them to volunteers in their area.

"The most important part of this is we let the people in the statehouse know we have not forgotten what they have done," said Chelsea McDonnel, director of outreach for Mad Voters. "That we're not going to forget and were going to keep moving forward to take back our bodies and take back our state house "

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortions in the U.S., in June of 2022.

In Indiana, the passing of Senate Bill 1 made abortions illegal in all instances except for rape, incest and life and physical health of the mother.