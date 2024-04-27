Early voting for primary election begins at 8 satellite voting centers in Marion County

MARION COUNTY — Ahead of the May 7 primary election, Saturday is the first day to vote at eight satellite centers.

WRTV

Between April 27 and May 5, voters can cast their votes early at one of the following locations:



Decatur Township Government Center

Franklin Township Government Center

MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center

Perry Township Government Center

International Marketplace Coalition

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

Thatcher Park Community Center

Warren Township Government Center

The satellite voting centers are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

WRTV

On primary election day, voting centers are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. When voting in-person, voters should bring a valid voter ID.

Voting registration for the primary has passed if you have not already registered.

WRTV

For early voting locations outside of Marion County, click here.