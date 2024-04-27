Early voting for primary election begins at 8 satellite voting centers in Marion County

MARION COUNTY — Ahead of the May 7 primary election, Saturday is the first day to vote at eight satellite centers.
Between April 27 and May 5, voters can cast their votes early at one of the following locations:
- Decatur Township Government Center
- Franklin Township Government Center
- MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center
- Perry Township Government Center
- International Marketplace Coalition
- St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
- Thatcher Park Community Center
- Warren Township Government Center
The satellite voting centers are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
On primary election day, voting centers are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. When voting in-person, voters should bring a valid voter ID.
Voting registration for the primary has passed if you have not already registered.
For early voting locations outside of Marion County, click here.