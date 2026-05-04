Counties report big increase in early voter turnout

INDIANAPOLIS — Some of central Indiana's most populous counties ended early voting on Monday with totals well above the past two years.

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Indiana, with polls open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.



In Marion County, election officials logged nearly as many early voters as in each of the previous two primaries combined. A total of 19,893 people cast early ballots this year, compared to 11,934 in 2024 and 11,176 in 2022.

Hamilton County reported about 14,500 early votes, beating 2024's total of 11,248 and more than tripling 2022's total of about 4,300.

Hendricks County rose slightly, to 6,978 from 6,514 two years ago and 2,908 four years ago.

Those totals are particularly noteworthy because 2024's primary included candidates for president, governor and U.S. senator. This year's primary features no statewide races because the only statewide elections this year involve offices for which candidates are chosen at the state party conventions in June: secretary of state, state treasurer and state comptroller.

Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller said she at least partly credits contested down-ballot races.

For example, the Republican primary for Hamilton County sheriff is contested, as is the Democratic primary for Marion County sheriff. Those two elections will likely decide the next sheriffs for those counties because no other party has entered any candidates in those races.

"It's surprising to me. For a midterm, usually the midterm primary, I think we had a little over 11% (turnout) in 2022," Sheller said. "I think we're going to beat the 2022 and maybe the 2024 primary if it continues."

Early voters said they wanted to beat the Election Day rush.

Duan Pierce said local issues always bring him to the polls, such as making sure trash is picked up and streets are repaired. He said he recommends that anyone voting on Election Day itself get to the polls early to avoid the lines. He said he always makes sure he has his updated address information and his ID.

"I always try to vote. I think it's important. As a citizen, it's important to vote, make sure your representatives who are elected are doing things for your community," he said.

Hoosiers can check their voter registration, their polling location, and who is on their ballots through the Secretary of State's voter information portal. People who live in vote center counties can cast their ballots at any polling location in the county in which they live. Seventy-two of Indiana's 92 counties are vote center counties, including all counties in central Indiana except Hamilton and Monroe counties. People who don't live in vote center counties should check their voter registrations carefully.

Sheller said the assigned polling location might be different from the last time someone voted.

Voters must bring a photo ID issued by either the state of Indiana or the federal government. Accepted forms of ID include a driver's license, military ID, or a passport.

Voters can also obtain a free nondriver photo ID through the BMV, which will be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and will prioritize issuing IDs and driver's licenses. Applicants for nondriver photo IDs will have to bring several forms of documentation, such as birth certificates, Social Security cards, pay stubs, and utility bills.

