Indiana Primary Voting Guide: What you need to know before May 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The May 5 Primary is just weeks away, and the clock is already ticking on voter registration.

Key Dates at a Glance

April 6 — Voter registration deadline for the Primary

April 7 — First day of early in-person voting

April 23 — Absentee-by-mail application deadline

May 5 — Primary Election Day

Registration Deadline

You have until April 6 to register by close of business at your local registration office, or by midnight if registering online at indianavoters.in.gov.

To register, you'll need a valid Indiana driver's license or ID card. Once registered, check your registration status or find your polling place at indianavoters.in.gov or by calling the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 1-866-IN-1-VOTE (866-461-8683).

What's on the Ballot

This is a big election cycle for Indiana. On the primary ballot:



All 9 U.S. House seats

All 100 Indiana House seats

25 of 50 Indiana Senate seats

Secretary of State, State Comptroller, and Treasurer of State

Two statewide ballot measures — one dealing with bail denial for defendants deemed a substantial risk, and another addressing residency requirements for city and town court judges

Various county and local offices



Not sure what's on your specific ballot? Use Ballotpedia's sample ballot lookup tool at ballotpedia.org to see exactly what you'll be voting on.

Photo ID Required

Voters must present a valid government-issued photo ID at the polls. Your ID must include your photo, your name, and an expiration date — and must be either current or expired after November 5, 2024.

Acceptable forms of ID include an Indiana driver's license, Indiana photo ID card, military ID, or U.S. passport. College and university IDs are not accepted.

If you don't have a valid ID, you can get a free Indiana photo ID card at any BMV branch that issues driver's licenses. Call the BMV at 888-692-6841 for more information.

Early and Absentee Voting

Don't want to wait until Election Day? Early in-person voting begins April 7 at your county election board office. No reason is required to vote early in person, but you will need a valid photo ID.

Prefer to vote by mail? Absentee-by-mail applications must be received by April 23. You must meet at least one qualifying condition to vote absentee by mail, including being absent from the county on Election Day, having a disability, being 65 or older, or being scheduled to work during all polling hours.

Completed mail ballots must be received by 6 p.m. on Election Day, May 5.

More Information

For full voter registration and election information, click here or call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 1-866-IN-1-VOTE.