Results from 2026 Indiana Primary Election

The voting in Indiana's primary election on Tuesday has concluded, and the counting has begun.

Politicos were keeping an eye on eight Indiana Senate races in which Republicans faced each other, and the congressional primaries for both the GOP and Democrats.

President Donald Trump and Gov. Mike Braun were trying to unseat eight Republican state senators who voted against changing Indiana's congressional district map. Two of those senators represent central Indiana: Jim Buck of Kokomo and Greg Walker of Columbus. They have faced TV advertisements against them and in support of their challengers.

This story will be updated throughout the night. Check back for updates.