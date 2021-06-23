Watch
Supreme Court declines to hear Indiana vote-by-mail limits case

Posted at 6:57 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 18:57:06-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging Indiana’s vote-by-mail restrictions, a rebuff that means a federal court will decide the future of absentee voting in the state.

The high court's decision Monday follows a federal appeals court’s ruling rejecting a lawsuit that aimed to make mail-in ballots available to all Indiana voters last November due to the pandemic.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the case will now return to a federal judge in Indianapolis.

Plaintiffs argued that Indiana’s age restriction for absentee voters infringes upon the constitutional right to participate in the polls.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

