Ex-state superintendent of public schools Jennifer McCormick to run for governor

NEW CASTLE — Former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick has formally announced she will run for governor of Indiana in the 2024 election.

“I’m running for governor because our political leaders have lost sight of the challenges they were elected to solve," McCormick said in a release. "They are defunding and politicizing our schools, burdening us with the nation’s highest gas tax, taking our rights away, and standing by as we pay the highest health care costs in the nation. It’s time for a leader who will put Hoosier’s first. Together, we can restore common sense and put an end to the divisiveness that’s pulling our state backward. I know we can move our state forward by fighting for our public schools, making health care accessible and affordable, and bringing good paying jobs to main streets across Indiana. I loved serving our state and look forward to the opportunity to continue meeting with Hoosiers who believe it’s time for change.”

McCormick was raised in New Castle before becoming an educator then principal and superintendent. She then was elected as the Indiana State Superintendent in 2016 as a Republican.

McCormick now intends to run for Governor on the Democrat party ticket.

In 2016 McCormick was elected as the 44th and last Indiana superintendent of public instruction, before the Indiana legislature changed the office to an appointed one.