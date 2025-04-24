Final version of 2025 state budget bill

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun and Republican leaders introduced the finalized version of the state's 2025 budget on Wednesday.

Cuts were expected as the state faces a $2.4 billion shortfall.

Public health is facing the most notable cuts. Public health will decrease to $40 million a year compared to last year's $100 million a year. This is one of the most significant cuts, according to lawmakers.

Higher education is facing a 5% cut to their operations budget as well as their replacement and renewal budget.

Lawmakers weren't able to make up the entire shortfall despite all the cuts. Included in the budget is a tax hike on tobacco products.

There were conversations about potentially freezing the gradual income tax decrease, but leadership said they will continue to give that tax relief to Hoosiers.