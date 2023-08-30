Watch Now
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Westfield High School Wednesday as part of Midwest schools tour

Posted at 8:53 AM, Aug 30, 2023
WESTFIELD - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit students at Westfield High School on Wednesday.

Biden will be in central Indiana as part of a series of back-to-school events across the country, according to the Office of the First Lady.

She will be joined by Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murphy as they visit Westfield High School to highlight the importance of mental health resources for schools.

Following her visit to Westfield, Biden will travel to Chicago where she will headline the Chicago Federation of Labor event in the evening.

