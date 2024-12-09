Former AG Curtis Hill's sexual misconduct trial canceled, charges against Hill dismissed

INDIANAPOLIS — The sexual misconduct trial against former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill was supposed to begin Monday but was canceled.

WRTV learned on Sunday that both sides have reached an agreement, and the case has been dismissed.

Hill was accused of drunkenly groping at least four women at AJ’s Lounge while celebrating the end of the 2018 legislative session in March 2018.

The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Hill’s practice of law for 30 days in 2020 due to the allegations.

Hill has denied the allegations since they were first brought forward. Criminal charges were not filed.

Hill released the following statement: