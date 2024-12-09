Former AG Curtis Hill's sexual misconduct trial canceled, charges against Hill dismissed

INDIANAPOLIS — The sexual misconduct trial against former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill was supposed to begin Monday but was canceled.
WRTV learned on Sunday that both sides have reached an agreement, and the case has been dismissed.
Hill was accused of drunkenly groping at least four women at AJ’s Lounge while celebrating the end of the 2018 legislative session in March 2018.
The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Hill’s practice of law for 30 days in 2020 due to the allegations.
Hill has denied the allegations since they were first brought forward. Criminal charges were not filed.
Hill released the following statement:
Yesterday, Sunday afternoon, at approximately 3:00 PM, my lawyer was notified by counsel for the plaintiffs that they were no longer proceeding to trial and in fact, dismissing their civil complaint against me. We agreed that the case had no merit and should be dismissed.
There was no financial settlement. There were no conditions for dismissal. The case against me was dismissed with prejudice by each of the plaintiffs, thus ending this odyssey of unfounded allegations that have dogged me for nearly seven years and have served as the fuel for political and personal attacks against me.
First, let me say that God is faithful, and I thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit for seeing me through these perilous l times.
I want to thank my wife, Teresa, and our children for their unflinching support and unconditional love throughout this process, and I thank my many friends and even strangers who have prayed for me and prayed for a righteous result to this litigation.
I thank my lawyer in this case, Paul Mullin of Lewis and Wilkins LLP, and my attorney, Geoff Giorgi, who handled the federal litigation that was dismissed by the court years ago.
Ever since these false allegations were first leaked to the press, we have been determined to make our case to a fair and impartial jury, confident in the truth and certain that justice would prevail.
Finally, after several years of needless delay by the plaintiffs, a jury was ready to hear the case, and the plaintiffs folded. The plaintiffs' action in dropping this lawsuit at the last minute is a further testament to the strength and merit of our case.
From this ordeal, I have gained wisdom from God and remain committed to fighting for truth and justice.