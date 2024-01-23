Former Colts punter Hunter Smith files to run for District 24 House seat

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts punter and Super Bowl champion Hunter Smith has filed to run for State Representative in Indiana House district 24.

Smith played for the Colts from 1999-2008. He still resides in Indiana, where he and his family operate WonderTree Farm in Zionsville.

“On Monday, I took another step towards representing the constituents in district 24,” Smith said. “I will continue to work towards offering principled, constituent-centered public service and leadership.”

It is to be seen who the Notre Dame graduate will face in the upcoming primary or general elections.