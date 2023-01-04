Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race.

John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.

In Stehr’s announcement, he says his journalism background provides the knowledge of leadership needed to succeed as mayor.

“Over the course of my career in journalism, I learned something about local leaders,” Stehr said. “The good ones identify their goals and then build a consensus to achieve them. It makes sense. You really can’t get anywhere if you don’t know where you’re headed.”

“Since I launched my campaign for mayor, back in October of 2022, I’ve looked forward to officially filing for the nomination,” Stehr said. “I’ve already knocked on over 1,300 doors in our town. Every day, when I talk with my Zionsville neighbors, they make it clear that it is time for new leadership in our town hall.”

Stehr, a near 30-year Zionsville resident, filed an exploratory committee in August of 2022, and launched his campaign for the Republican nomination in October. His campaign has focused on casting a vision for Zionsville’s future.

Since retiring from broadcasting, Stehr has served in Zionsville local government as a member Zionsville Parks Board.