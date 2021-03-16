Gov. Holcomb appoints Rep. Holli Sullivan as Indiana secretary of state

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that he chose Rep. Holli Sullivan to serve as Indiana's next secretary of state.

Sullivan, R-Evansville, will serve as Indiana's chief election official until the 2022 election. She was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2014.

“I’m thrilled Rep. Holli Sullivan has accepted this new leadership role for I know she will serve Hoosiers with the same intellect, integrity and energy she brought to the General Assembly,” Holcomb said.

Sullivan succeeds Lawson, who was Indiana's longest serving secretary of state. Lawson was appointed in 2012, and reelected in 2014 and 2018.

"I want to thank Secretary Connie Lawson for her decades of public service and Governor Holcomb for this opportunity to serve Hoosiers," Sullivan said. "I look forward to building on Indiana's record of free, fair and secure elections to make sure every eligible voter can vote and every legal vote is counted.”