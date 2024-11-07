Governor-Elect Mike Braun announces his transition team, his vision for Indiana’s future

INDIANAPOLIS — Here in Indiana, Senator Mike Braun is now the governor-elect of Indiana.
On Wednesday, Braun answered questions from the press for nearly an hour. It’s one of the longest press conferences he has held since announcing his run for governor.
Braun’s messaging made it clear that he will focus on the economy — something his supporters said they are counting on.
"Braun is going to help us with the property taxes, we want to get the education back to being good,” Robert Miller, a Braun supporter, said. “We are currently in the lower tier of that across the country and we really need to focus on the economy here in the state of Indiana.”
Braun has made it clear that's his focus. He feels one way to do that is to improve healthcare outcomes.
"We have the worst results compared to most other states. Our general health as a state is the cost of it,” Governor-Elect Braun said. “If we get that correct, that will singly be better than what we have probably done collectively over many generations of past governors.”
2025 is a budget year in Indiana and according to one political science professor, decreasing healthcare expenses will be difficult since costs are rising across the country.
"The math just doesn't add up if you want to lower taxes but you also have these expanded responsibilities of increased costs,” Laura Merrifield Wilson, an Associate Professor of Political Science at UIndy, said. “Specifically in terms of education, but especially in terms of healthcare, which are just growing demands on state governments and their budgets."
Braun has kept his message focused. Meanwhile, his Lt. Governor, Micah Beckwith, has been focused on social issues in his messages to Hoosiers. Something Braun says he won’t let distract from his vision.
“If I think that is getting off the rails then I will discuss it,” Braun said.
Braun says he will be taking a hard look at all of Indiana's state agencies.
He says he will figure out which ones are working efficiently and which ones aren't, and make adjustments where needed. He has suggested that could include staffing.
Republicans still hold a supermajority in the statehouse.
Braun has served in the legislature as well, so he is no stranger to its inner workings.
The political science professor we spoke with said Braun is considered more conservative than Holcomb so there will likely be less friction between him and the general assembly.
You can find a list of Braun’s transition team below. To read more about his transition, click here.
The Transition Team's Vice Chairs include:
- Betsy Wiley, president and CEO of Hoosiers for Quality Education, after serving eight years as deputy chief of staff for former Governor Mitch Daniels. She is also a board member of the not-for-profit organization Hoosiers for Opportunity, Prosperity & Enterprise (HOPE).
- Jim Bopp, a Terre Haute-based attorney and owner of The Bopp Law Firm PC, also secretary, treasurer and general counsel of HOPE.
- Ryan Kitchell, interim CEO of the Crossroads of America Council and chairman of the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet under Governor Eric Holcomb. He is the former director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget under former Governor Mitch Daniels.
- James Purucker, president of John Frick & Associates and a board member of HOPE.
- Brad Rateike, founding principal of Bar Communications and former deputy press secretary for former Gov. Daniels and former director of cabinet communications for former President Donald J. Trump.
- Randy Head, a Logansport-based former state senator, attorney and current chairman of the Indiana State Republican Committee.
- Matt Bell, a former state representative from Fort Wayne who is currently a principal in Catalyst Public Affairs Group.
- Dan Dumezich, a former state representative from Northwest Indiana and retired partner and tax attorney at Deloitte Tax LLP.