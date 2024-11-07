Governor-Elect Mike Braun announces his transition team, his vision for Indiana’s future

INDIANAPOLIS — Here in Indiana, Senator Mike Braun is now the governor-elect of Indiana.

On Wednesday, Braun answered questions from the press for nearly an hour. It’s one of the longest press conferences he has held since announcing his run for governor.

Braun’s messaging made it clear that he will focus on the economy — something his supporters said they are counting on.

"Braun is going to help us with the property taxes, we want to get the education back to being good,” Robert Miller, a Braun supporter, said. “We are currently in the lower tier of that across the country and we really need to focus on the economy here in the state of Indiana.”

Braun has made it clear that's his focus. He feels one way to do that is to improve healthcare outcomes.

"We have the worst results compared to most other states. Our general health as a state is the cost of it,” Governor-Elect Braun said. “If we get that correct, that will singly be better than what we have probably done collectively over many generations of past governors.”

2025 is a budget year in Indiana and according to one political science professor, decreasing healthcare expenses will be difficult since costs are rising across the country.

"The math just doesn't add up if you want to lower taxes but you also have these expanded responsibilities of increased costs,” Laura Merrifield Wilson, an Associate Professor of Political Science at UIndy, said. “Specifically in terms of education, but especially in terms of healthcare, which are just growing demands on state governments and their budgets."

Braun has kept his message focused. Meanwhile, his Lt. Governor, Micah Beckwith, has been focused on social issues in his messages to Hoosiers. Something Braun says he won’t let distract from his vision.

“If I think that is getting off the rails then I will discuss it,” Braun said.

Braun says he will be taking a hard look at all of Indiana's state agencies.

He says he will figure out which ones are working efficiently and which ones aren't, and make adjustments where needed. He has suggested that could include staffing.

Republicans still hold a supermajority in the statehouse.

Braun has served in the legislature as well, so he is no stranger to its inner workings.

The political science professor we spoke with said Braun is considered more conservative than Holcomb so there will likely be less friction between him and the general assembly.

You can find a list of Braun’s transition team below. To read more about his transition, click here.

The Transition Team's Vice Chairs include:

