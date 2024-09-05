Governor Holcomb visits Ukraine as a show of support, to strengthen ties

KYIV, UKRAINE — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made history this week by being the first sitting U.S governor to visit Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

His focus was to create diplomacy with hope of positively impacting the future of the economic, academic, and cultural relationships.

The governor met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss how Indiana can strengthen its support of Ukraine now and in the future, including continuing critical agricultural and life science support.

While he was there, he also visited the Wall of Remembrance. It honors Ukrainians who have lost their lives in Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

The governor signed a memorandum of understanding between the Zhytomyr Oblast, a province in Ukraine, and Indiana with a focus on community building through collaborative efforts in academia, agriculture and economic development.

Governor Holcomb fielded questions from the press.

Many asked why he took this stance at a time when some republicans aren’t showing support for funding Ukraine. He says he supports Ukraine because if they lose the war, the fall out could be detrimental to the future of the world.

"Folks are rightly concerned that if Ukraine goes, who is next?” Holcomb said. “That's why I said earlier, the price of peace now to pale in comparison to the cost of an ongoing and wider war."

The Governor says there are about 9,000 people living in Indiana with Ukrainian ties.

The state has taken bold stances against in Russia in the past. The most recent includes legislation that doesn't allow Russians to own property in Indiana.